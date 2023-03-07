Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,876 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lindsay Stock Down 3.5 %

LNN opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

