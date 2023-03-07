Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,263 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 606.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

