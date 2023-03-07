Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 18,552 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

