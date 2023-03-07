Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 225,612 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 864.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,865,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after buying an additional 405,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

