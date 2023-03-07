Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 22,933 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.