Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 236,543 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 730.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

