Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 343,930 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.