Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 102,562 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 419.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,158. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

