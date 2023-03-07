Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 173,419 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.3 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

