Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 511,735 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $6,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $5,290,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.