Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

