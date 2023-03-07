Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

