Danielle Burkhalter Sells 757 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

