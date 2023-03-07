David E. Blackford Sells 4,500 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

