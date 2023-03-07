DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,155 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

