Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Datadog by 165.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,144 shares of company stock worth $31,558,342. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

