Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $461,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $491.27 million, a P/E ratio of -302.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,319.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on DGICA. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.