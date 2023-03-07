Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

