Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $38,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $735.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 47.03%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

