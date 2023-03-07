Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

