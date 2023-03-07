Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $373.57.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $318.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $257.86 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.29.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.