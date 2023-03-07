Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,744 shares of company stock worth $15,391,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

