Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of SFM opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

