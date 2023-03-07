Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

