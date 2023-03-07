Ergoteles LLC Acquires 69,491 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,491 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $865.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.