Ergoteles LLC Invests $221,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

