Ergoteles LLC Sells 84,749 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,749 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter.
NMTR opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
