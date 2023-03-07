Ergoteles LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex Stock Performance

In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 365,574 shares of company stock worth $20,911,856 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

