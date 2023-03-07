Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $234.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

