Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

