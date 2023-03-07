FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

