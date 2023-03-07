Fort L.P. Buys 3,179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,022.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,664.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 772,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.1% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 96,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 159,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 149,214 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,572.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 150,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

