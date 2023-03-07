Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile



Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

