Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

