Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CIO Acquires $27,360.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.