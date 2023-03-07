Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CIO Acquires $27,360.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

