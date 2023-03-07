Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

