Glen C. Macdonald Sells 170,372 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 170,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $100,519.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 53.4 %

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Sesen Bio shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

