Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

