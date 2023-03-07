Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Charles A. Cowell Buys 1,981 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.27%.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
