Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Charles A. Cowell Buys 1,981 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

