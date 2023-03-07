Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,440 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 254.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

DIOD opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

