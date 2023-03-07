Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $232.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

