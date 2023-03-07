Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $523.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

