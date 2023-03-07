Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

