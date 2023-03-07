Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

