Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 584 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

EXPE opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

