Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,815 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.