Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

