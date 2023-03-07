Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

