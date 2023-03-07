Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $143,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 111.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $48,100,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

