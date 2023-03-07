Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $438.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,711,766. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

